- SongsLil Shine & Summrs "Hop Out" & Get Woozy On New Single: StreamPlugg, rage, trap, and woozy electronics all come together on this new collab, which is a nice little treat for the holidays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Can't Help But To "Shine""Everybody Loves the Sunshine" is always a classic sample. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBlood Orange Joins Danny Brown On "Shine"Motivation musicBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWale Links Up With Pharrell While Finishing His Upcoming AlbumA new album from Wale is on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp Drops $1.5 Million On Various Pieces Of VVS JewelryAvianne & Co. made sure to keep Smokepurpp drippin’.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBuddy Announces Debut Album "Harlan & Alondra" & Single Featuring Ty Dolla $ignBuddy has a title, cover, release date and lead single ready to go.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Lets Entire Crew Shine In Diamond Encrusted Avianne Watches"Esskeetit"By Devin Ch
- MusicWale Reportedly Cuts Ties With Atlantic RecordsWale and Atlantic Records have gone their separate ways. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWale Delivers His Latest Single "Good To Great" Feat. Phil AdeWale & Phil Ade deliver the mellow single "Good To Great."By Aron A.
- Music VideosMajor Lazer Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa "My Love" VideoWale, WizKid And Dua Lipa party on the beach for the "My Love" video. By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Crowns Himself "The Biggest Rapper From The DMV" In InterviewThe "Everybody" rapper makes bold claim in interview with "Rolling Stone."By Matt F
- TVWale & G-Eazy Bring "Fashion Week" To Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe two emcees lay down the track featured on Wale's "SHiNE."By Matt F
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: May 10Kendrick Lamar tops the charts for third consecutive week.By Chris Tart
- NumbersWale Talks J. Cole Feud, "Shine" First Week NumbersWale clears the air about his feud with J. Cole and "Shine" sales numbers.By Matt F
- MusicWale Spars With Critic Anthony Fantano After He Bashes "Shine"Wale laid into the YouTube critic for describing the track "My Love" as a Caribbean knockoff, as he says the song is inspired by his native Nigeria. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosWale Shoots Music Video For “Colombia Heights (Te Llamo)” With J. BalvinWale & J Balvin's new collab "Colombia Heights" is getting the visual treatment.By Kevin Goddard