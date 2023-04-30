Summrs
- SongsLil Shine & Summrs "Hop Out" & Get Woozy On New Single: StreamPlugg, rage, trap, and woozy electronics all come together on this new collab, which is a nice little treat for the holidays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSummrs Seemingly Threatens Homixide Gang In First Track Since Jumping IncidentThe track references the incident and sees Summrs threaten to "choke" someone with a ".223."By Ben Mock
- MusicSummrs' Crew Issues Threats, Reportedly Forces Homixide Gang To Cancel ConcertSeems like the threats got to Homixide Gang.By Tallie Spencer
- GossipSummrs Responds To Getting Jumped, Homixide Gang Allegedly Stole His JewelrySummrs' injuries are on full display in his latest selfies.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSummrs Reportedly Jumped By Homixide Gang At His Own ConcertSummrs was mid-set at Box Fest when the incident occurred.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesSummrs Displays Insane Flows On New Album "Ghost"Summrs is back with a new project called "Ghost."By Alexander Cole