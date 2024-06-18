Summrs Previews Next Album With Fiery Banger "Nobody Knows"

The Lafayette MC has fans buzzing over this track.

Prolific Lafayette, Louisiana rapper Summrs is gearing up for another new album and it is coming very soon. In fact, fans of the MC will not have to wait too much longer, as TALE OF DA RAVEN should be dropping at some point in July. The veteran already came through with a precursor to this forthcoming LP called B4DARAVEN. It boasted just seven songs and spanned just under 19 minutes. It seems that Summrs is going to give more of what the fans want on the sequel, as "nobody knows" is already gaining traction.

Working in elements of New Orleans bounce, Southern hip-hop, and trap, Summrs is bringing an ominous vibe overall on "nobody knows". He is also paying homage to Yeat a little bit on this track, especially with his cadence and some of the elements in the instrumental. On this two-and-a-half-minute banger, Summrs is talking violence, money, and street talk. "N**** know that we up / Play with that green, I'm a money machine / My n**** my money is knowin', my money is up". If "nobody knows" is the sound of TALE OF DA RAVEN, then everyone is in for a hell of a good time.

