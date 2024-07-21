Summrs Is Living In The Lap Of Luxury On "Marble Floors"

Summrs still has time to drop his next LP in July.

The pluggnb sensation hailing from Louisiana, Summrs, is back with "Marble Floors", another single from his upcoming album. Viewed as a pioneer of this trap/R&B sounding subgenre, the Lafayette native has fans ready for what is in store for the near future. To tide fans over before the full-length, Summrs put out the pre-cursor EP, B4DARAVEN, back in April. This is an extension of his 2022 project FALLEN RAVEN, and pretty soon, the third entry will be here to complete the trilogy. TALE OF DA RAVEN is the name of it, and currently, there is a loose expectation that listeners will get a hold of the LP by the end of July.

However, the information, provided by Genius, is unreviewed at the moment. That adds up because even though Summrs continues to tease the album on social media, he keeps saying soon. Who knows when TALE OF DA RAVEN will land. But in the meantime, he is here to continue to hold fans over with "Marble Floors". This extravagant-sounding track, thanks to the elegant piano melodies on the first and second halves, is a fun change of pace. While the lyrical content is nothing too new, his braggadocious bars do fit the energy of "Marble Floors".

"Marble Floors"- Summrs

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't the type of n**** to share my fragrance, yeah
Can't be smellin' the same around these b****es young n****, you hear me?
My memory clouded up by drugs, sip codeine 'til I'm dizzy
Park the Maybach on the curb, got these white people like, "He trippin'"
I snaked you but you snaked me first, why it gotta be reptilian
I sip on the purp', not the green, that's yo boyfriend, he chameleon

