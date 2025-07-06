Summrs Is Relentlessly Boisterous On New Single "BABYRINO"

Summrs may have caught some recent heat for making fun of other rappers, but that combative energy is more than welcome on wax. His latest single "BABYRINO" is as disrespectful to his opps as it is lustful for some partners, and the beat certainly reflects that chaos.

Tough-as-nails trap drums occasionally provide stuttering snares and hard crashes throughout persistent hi-hats and sharp tones. It's a banger of a swing, and easily the most immediately engaging part of the production. But just like projects such as NIGHTFALL, some piercing synth tones and warbled effects soon catch your ear just as strikingly.

As for the "You Mind?" spitter, the bars are nothing out of this world. But the energy is certainly there, with brash and sometimes cheeky bars contrasting with an unbothered and entranced vocal delivery. Somehow, the flow fits on the noisy and relentless instrumental, although some more switch-ups or dynamic embellishments throughout could've taken it to the next level.

In any case, Summrs is seemingly gearing up for a new release at some point this year, since he also recently released the "Late Night." We will see if this actually pans out, but in any case, this should probably hold fans over for a while.

We will see if future songs carry the same menacing energy of cuts like "Marble Floors" or if we will see a new direction moving forward. But Summrs is also versatile enough to switch styles with ease, so there's always enough room to expand or retract.

Summrs – "BABYRINO"