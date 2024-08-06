Summrs Delivers The Final Precursing EP Before Album With "NIGHTFALL"

Lafayette, Louisiana's melodic rap specialist Summrs is once again not ready to dive head first into his new album. Some hope was shown after the release of his most recent single "Marble Floors" and a post surrounding it on his Instagram. Also contributing to that, was when the 24-year-old put out his foreshadowing EP, B4DARAVEN . That title alone would have anyone believing that TALE OF DA RAVEN would be next to follow after both of those releases. However, that is not the case, as Summrs is back with one more precursing EP called NIGHTFALL. This new set of songs is one track shorter than B4DARAVEN, sitting at six in total. On this extended play, the new fan-favorite "Marble Floors" serves as the lead single.

However, out of all of the other drops over the last few months, that is the only one that makes the cut. It will be interesting to see what records make TALE OF DA RAVEN. Hopefully, none of the material on these EPs weave their way into collection, as that would obviously kill the hype factor going into the ensuing first listen. Speaking of which, Summrs fans will be able to spin the album on September 20, according to Genius. That date seems pretty concrete considering all of the music we have gotten from him. It seems that the MC's plan with these tapes is to give his listeners an idea of what the LP will sound like. Based on what we have heard, Summrs will most likely include his signature pluggnb style, along with some rage and psychedelic soundscapes, too. NIGHTFALL is giving off that vibe to us especially on the "Nightfall Outro". However, we will just have to wait and see, but for now, stream NIGHTFALL with the links below.