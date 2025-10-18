With The Mafia - Song by Summrs

Summrs is someone who has been a fan-favorite in the underground for a while now. His melodic raps and eclectic production choices have made him someone fans gravitate towards. Having said that, the artist is looking to drop an album called BADMAN soon. He is in full rollout mode, and with that, he has delivered a new single called "With The Mafia." This song has everything you would expect from a Summrs song. There is a ton of energy to be found here, and it is clear that he is sounding hungrier than ever. Only time will tell whether or not BADMAN meets the expectations of his diehard supporters.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: BADMAN
Quotable Lyrics from With The Mafia
Me and my bitch gon' blind each other
Up on a jet, we fly together
Step out the Benz in new Margiela
Mafia bidness, new Rockefeller