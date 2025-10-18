With The Mafia - Song by Summrs

Summrs has been a mainstay in the underground for some time now, and with "BADMAN" coming soon, the artist has delivered a new single.

Summrs is someone who has been a fan-favorite in the underground for a while now. His melodic raps and eclectic production choices have made him someone fans gravitate towards. Having said that, the artist is looking to drop an album called BADMAN soon. He is in full rollout mode, and with that, he has delivered a new single called "With The Mafia." This song has everything you would expect from a Summrs song. There is a ton of energy to be found here, and it is clear that he is sounding hungrier than ever. Only time will tell whether or not BADMAN meets the expectations of his diehard supporters.

