Summrs Delivers A Multi-faceted Banger "Sneaky Link/Love That 4 Us"

Overall, there were not too many new albums and singles dropping this past weekend. Outside of the Metro Boomin and Future project WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, mainstream artists remained quiet. It was a slightly more eventful week for lesser-known names, but that does not mean there was not quality to be had. Just take Summrs and his new song "Sneaky link/Love that 4 us." For those wondering, you can find it on his new album B4DARAVEN.

This is a shorter release with just seven tracks, but fans of his do not need to panic. This will not be his only release of 2024. Word on the street is that this is just a precursor for the much longer TALE OF DA RAVEN, which still does not have a release date yet. For now though, let us discuss "Sneaky link/Love that 4 us."

Listen To "Sneaky Link/Love That 4 Us" By Summrs

As you can see this is a two-part song and it is done pretty well. Summrs' lyrics are nothing to write home about. But the real winner is the instrumental. The first half feels almost early Lil Uzi Vert-like with its playful and light trap beat. However, it seamlessly transforms into a guitar solo, which then leads into a slightly a funkier portion with trap elements.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Sneaky link/Love that 4 us" by Summrs? Is this the best track from the rapper as of late, why or why not? Where do you rank this amongst the rest of the songs off of B4DARAVEN? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Summrs. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You think you a doll

You know when that Taylor Port gon' make you call

That's when you're the most vunerable

It's your fault

When you're drunk and miss me, you gon' call

It don't matter if I f***ed your friend

