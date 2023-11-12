Summrs Reportedly Jumped By Homixide Gang At His Own Concert

A video has emerged online appearing to show Louisiana rapper Summrs getting jumped on stage at a recent concert by members of Homixide Gang. The video, shot by an audience member, shows a large brawl occurring on stage in the middle of the show. It's unclear what caused the altercation. However, Reddit users claim to have seen a second video showing members of the rap group rushing the stage. The concert was reportedly part of Box Fest.

Neither party has addressed the video yet, leaving the internet to speculate as to what led to the altercation. However, many people have criticized Summrs' security for allowing the brawl to happen. It's unclear, based on the original video, whether event security, or Summrs' personal team, are involved in the melee. The festival is also yet to make a statement regarding what happened. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Lil Rye Jumped In Atlanta

However, Summrs is not the only person getting jumped as of late. Last weekend, Alabama rapper Lil Rye posted on social media that a group of teens had jumped in Atlanta, attempting to make off with his pendant. However, the video quickly went viral after both NBA YoungBoy and Baby Drill both reacted to it in celebration. "B-tch got stripped out of his clothes like a h-e. Don't entertain him no more," YB said in the comments of Rye's video. Meanwhile, Drill reposted the video with laughing emojis before adding "N-ggas coming to the city thinking sh-t sweet. Tell em tap in" in a separate post.

Furthermore, YoungBoy and Rye have been beefing for about a month now after YB called Rye a rookie. Rye then said he was going to "take a trip to Utah" which was widely taken as a shot at YB. In response, YB dropped a freestyle called "Fan of Me" last week, which was widely seen as a response to Rye. However, nothing more appears to have come from the interaction last week.

