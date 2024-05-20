Homixide Gang Deliver A Massive Banger With "R50"

BYAlexander Cole95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
homixide-gang-r50homixide-gang-r50

Homixide Gang is pushing the rage sound forward.

Homixide Gang is part of Playboi Carti's infamous Opium label. Their labelmates include the likes of Destroy Lonely and even Ken Carson. Overall, Homixide Gang is known for making bangers. Furthermore, they love using guitars and rage sounds that have become incredibly popular in the underground over these last few years. When Carti dropped Whole Lotta Red back in 2020, he changed the game, and Homixide Gang have been pushing that sound forward.

Recently, Homixide Gang came out with a brand-new banger called "R50." They had been teasing this new track for quite some time, and on Friday, they finally released it with a music video. Below, you can see that aforementioned music video, in all of its glory. As for the song itself, it comes complete with some heavy guitars and 808s that are perfect for a moshpit. Meanwhile, the duo matches each others energy with some high-octane vocal performances that will make you want to run through a wall.

Read More: Summrs Reportedly Jumped By Homixide Gang At His Own Concert

Homixide Gang Embody The Opium Aesthtic

This song was released in the midst of the recent rollout for Playboi Carti's new project I Am Music. In fact, no one really knows what is happening with that album. Six singles have dropped since December of last year, but no album is in sight. Hopefully, that changes soon. As for Homixide Gang, we cannot wait to hear what they give us next. There is no doubt that they are at the forefront of one of hip-hop's more hardcore contemporary movements.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track from Homixide Gang, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that they are a good representative of the Opium sound? Who is your favorite act on the Opium label right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Countin' these racks and this shit ain't enough
I bet you none of my n****s get touched
Ready to bust, you not fuckin' with us (Come here, Homixide)
We need all the n****s and go through thе cut

Read More: Homixide Gang Are Electric On Their New Single "HI-VOLTAGE"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
529b6039fa11d8fca38f1d67e8fb7419.1000x1000x1SongsHomixide Gang Are Electric On Their New Single "HI-VOLTAGE"1.9K
homixide-gang-snot-or-notSongsHomixide Gang Drops 12 New Songs On "Snot Or Not"3.0K
1280x1280homixidegangSongsHomixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”4.2K
Playboi Carti Listening PartySongsPlayboi Carti Promises New Album Is "Coming Soon" Amid Rescheduled Europe Tour5.6K