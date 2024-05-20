Homixide Gang Deliver A Massive Banger With "R50"

Homixide Gang is part of Playboi Carti's infamous Opium label. Their labelmates include the likes of Destroy Lonely and even Ken Carson. Overall, Homixide Gang is known for making bangers. Furthermore, they love using guitars and rage sounds that have become incredibly popular in the underground over these last few years. When Carti dropped Whole Lotta Red back in 2020, he changed the game, and Homixide Gang have been pushing that sound forward.

Recently, Homixide Gang came out with a brand-new banger called "R50." They had been teasing this new track for quite some time, and on Friday, they finally released it with a music video. Below, you can see that aforementioned music video, in all of its glory. As for the song itself, it comes complete with some heavy guitars and 808s that are perfect for a moshpit. Meanwhile, the duo matches each others energy with some high-octane vocal performances that will make you want to run through a wall.

Homixide Gang Embody The Opium Aesthtic

This song was released in the midst of the recent rollout for Playboi Carti's new project I Am Music. In fact, no one really knows what is happening with that album. Six singles have dropped since December of last year, but no album is in sight. Hopefully, that changes soon. As for Homixide Gang, we cannot wait to hear what they give us next. There is no doubt that they are at the forefront of one of hip-hop's more hardcore contemporary movements.

This song was released in the midst of the recent rollout for Playboi Carti's new project I Am Music. In fact, no one really knows what is happening with that album. Six singles have dropped since December of last year, but no album is in sight. Hopefully, that changes soon. As for Homixide Gang, we cannot wait to hear what they give us next. There is no doubt that they are at the forefront of one of hip-hop's more hardcore contemporary movements.

Quotable Lyrics:

Countin' these racks and this shit ain't enough

I bet you none of my n****s get touched

Ready to bust, you not fuckin' with us (Come here, Homixide)

We need all the n****s and go through thе cut

