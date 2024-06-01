Homixide Gang Drops New Album "I5U5WE5" Featuring Lil Yachty

For fans of rage music, infectious flows, and bombastic instumentals, Homixide Gang's "I5U5WE5" is an unmissable drop this week.

Homixide Gang is back with a new album, and it's as rage-centered and explosive as you'd expect from the Opium duo. Moreover, I5U5WE5 is a nice 14-track effort featuring Lil Yachty on the cut "SIDE EFFExT," but Homixide Beno! and Homixide Meechie carry the rest of the tracklist entirely on their own. By trading off flows, croons, and energetic ad-libs, they're able to differentiate themselves pretty effectively on cuts like "R50," "HI-VOLTAGE," and many more. However, as much as the Atlanta duo tends to focus more on rage music, there is some variation and new ideas throughout this project that will probably end up being more engaging than their previous records.

Furthermore, this is a pretty solid step forward for Homixide Gang, as I5U5WE5 is their first full-length release under Interscope after affiliating with the Playboi Carti-fronted Opium label some time ago. Beno! and Meechie sound hungry on this, and while their flows and deliveries are nothing out of this world for the most part, they make the album's flow work quite well all things considered. It's also much better to see the duo develop themselves in this way rather than, for example, allegedly beefing with Summrs over a jumping incident. Regardless, this new project cements their place in 2024 as a much more fruitful and propelling one than how things were going previously.

Homixide Gang's I5U5WE5: Stream

Still, there are rumors that Homixide Gang has some other issues to deal with, such as these supposed legal issues leading to the postponement of Playboi Carti and Opium's "Antagonist" tour. But hopefully that clears up sooner rather than later, as we're sure that fans are ecstatic to mosh out to I5U5WE5 in the flesh. If you haven't heard this new album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out with the YouTube player above. Let us know what you thought about it in the comments and what your favorite tracks were; if you're curious, you can find the tracklist down below. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest hot music drops around the clock.

Tracklist

1. Sharp Sh00ter

2. VersionF!VE

3. SIDE EFFExT (feat. Lil Yachty)

4. FA5EBUSTER

5. SRT

6. SwanTon BOMB

7. FiGure5 [INTERLUDE]

8. R50

9. DeathLOK

10. 2xTREME

11. 00-MEGA

12. HI-VOLTAGE

13. SMAKDWN

14. TABLESandLATTER5