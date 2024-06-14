Destroy Lonely Delivers Haunting Sounds On New Banger "Luv 4 Ya"

Destroy Lonely has returned with a new single that will definitely impress the Opium crowd.

Destroy Lonely is known for choosing dark beats, and this is definitely one of them as we get haunting synths and heavy drums that match the brooding melody. As for Destroy Lonely, he flexes throughout the song as he offers some melodic vocals that match the vibe of the beat perfectly. Upon clicking play, it becomes clear that this song fits neatly within the confines of the Opium label's sonic aesthetic. All of these artists have carved out a distinct sound for themselves, and they continue to further it with each release.

Destroy Lonely has been putting out music for a few years now, and he has been doing so under Playboi Carti 's Opium label. This is a label that contains other similar acts such as Ken Carson and Homixide Gang. Overall, the Opium label is consistently collaborating with one another. This year, fans are anxiously awaiting Carti's new album. However, it is clear that Destroy Lonely and even Homixide Gang are more interested in remaining active. Case in point, Destroy Lonely dropped a song today called "Luv 4 Ya," which can be heard below.

