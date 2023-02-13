Homixide Gang
- MusicPlayboi Carti "Antagonist" Tour Allegedly Postponed Over Homixide Gang Legal BattleThe fallout from the group jumping Summrs last November appears to be holding up Carti's plans.By Ben Mock
- MusicSummrs Seemingly Threatens Homixide Gang In First Track Since Jumping IncidentThe track references the incident and sees Summrs threaten to "choke" someone with a ".223."By Ben Mock
- GossipSummrs Responds To Getting Jumped, Homixide Gang Allegedly Stole His JewelrySummrs' injuries are on full display in his latest selfies.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSummrs Reportedly Jumped By Homixide Gang At His Own ConcertSummrs was mid-set at Box Fest when the incident occurred.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesHomixide Gang Brings Their Style To The Rage Sound With "5TH AMNDMNT"The Gang's newest tape is here. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsHomixide Gang And Pi'erre Bourne Team Up For "What It Is ?!"It features production from Pi'erre Bourne. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesHomixide Gang Drops 12 New Songs On "Snot Or Not"Homixide Gang's new project "Snot Or Not" has arrived.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHomixide Gang Accused Of Grooming Underage GirlsWhile no official accusations or legal action has been taken, many fans shared their experiences and testimonies on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares