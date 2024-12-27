Homixide Gang Connect With Pi'erre Bourne And Leave Off Gift For Their Fans With "Free Agents"

Homixide Gang are back with some new music and it's with once again with producer Pi'erre Bourne. The Atlanta, Georgia duo of Homixide Beno! and Homixide Meechie are here with "Free Agents," and its currently only on YouTube. The Opium signees left this one off on the day of Christmas, so fans were left with a nice little gift under the tree. There's a chance it makes it way to streaming though soon, given what this is potentially teasing. Right now, there is some speculation that Homixide Gang is dropping a new project sometime in 2025.
Genius says it's going to be Homixide Lifestyle 2 and if that's correct then it will be the sequel to the first from 2022. On the bouncy and jittery beat, Meechie and Beno! rap with passion and fire about not seeking out "Free Agents" to add to their crew. "Runnin' down the road with the same n****s /
Stick with the five, yeah, that's my family n****, we came from the pain n****." The track was initially teased back on December 6 on Beno's! Instagram and it's looking like fans are loving it so far. See what all the hype is about with "Free Agents" with the YouTube link to the visual below.
"Free Agents" - Homixide Gang
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm with the fives not recruitin' no n****
Step on your face, we put boots on that n****
Lego piece, aim, we got binary trigger
We come out the zoo, yeah, my n****s gorrilas, huh
Switchin' up the style got 'em poppin' all tags
Gettin' paper cuts cause I'm countin' all this cash