Homixide Gang Call On Pi'erre Bourne For New Single "Free Agents"

Homixide Gang are a rising duo from Atlanta, Georgia. In 2021, they signed with Playboi Carti's Opium label, and have put out several projects since then. On Friday, they officially released their latest single, titled "Free Agents." The track originally premiered on Christmas, with a music video, but it took over two months to make it to streaming platforms. The track is produced by Pi'erre Bourne, a longtime friend and collaborator of Carti's who has put together a very formidable production catalogue in his own right. "Free Agents" appears to be the lead single for their upcoming album, Homixide Lifestyle 2. That album does not yet have a release date, but the duo confirmed that it was on the way via their Instagram page at the end of February.

"Free Agents" features a vintage beat from Pi'erre Bourne. It sounds like some of the music he gave Carti on his earlier work, particularly his self-titled debut album. It opens with a whistle before transitioning into a synth-heavy beat for the Homixide Gang duo to rap over. Lyrically and flow wise, it's standard fare for many of the new Atlanta rappers. Their flows are Young Nudy-esque (surprising considering their mentor), and there is plenty of flexing and street raps to go around in the three minutes of runtime. It's a smooth listen, thanks to Pi'erre's strong production, but Homixide Gang are no slouches here either. Give the new track a listen below.

Homixide Gang - "Free Agents"

