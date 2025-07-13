Homixide Gang Feel The Rage On Brash New Single "5G"

On Friday, Opium duo Homixide Gang dropped “5G." The track features a prominent sample of Smashing Pumpkins’ 1993 track “Cherub Rock.” It builds with guitars that almost make it seem like the duo are going to take a more punk-inspired route, before a bass drop that sees both sides of the duo trade bars with a lot of intensity. There is a lot of screaming on this track, to say the least.
Earlier this year, Homixide Gang dropped “Free Agents,” produced by Pi'erre Bourne. That track had been one fans were anticipating for months prior to its release because of his history with other artists on the Opium label. It's a similarly heavy track, with loud synths and bass that sounds like much of the other "rage" music coming out of the Opium camp. If Playboi Carti recorded the exact bars that this duo did, the track could have easily been on MUSIC.
Alongside the new track, Homixide Gang unveiled the official cover for their forthcoming album, Homixide Lifestyle 2. They’ve been teasing the project for months, previewing unreleased tracks during sets at Rolling Loud California and most recently at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival in Chicago.
The new album does not have a release date, but they recently shared the album cover on their joint Instagram page. Considering the tight-knit nature of the collective, fans can probably expect features from names like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. Carti himself may even deliver a verse, which has not yet happened on an officially released song. Until the album drops, check out "5G" below.
Homixide Gang - "5G"
Quotable Lyrics:
Money stuffed in my pocket
Trickin' on them niggas, saucy
Muddy got me nauseous
Pull out the racks, you know how we poppin', huh
Countin' this money, get a rush (Rush)
Ain't none of my niggas be touched (Be touched)