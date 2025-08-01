Homixide Gang Tap Their Opium Brethren For "Homixide Lifestyle 2"

Things aren't good for the Opium label at the moment. About a week ago, it was reported that Ken Carson's supporting tour for his new album, More Chaos, was axed. Per a tweet from Kurrco, "Rumors of a cancellation due to lower than expected ticket sales have been circulating for weeks. Venues are reportedly confirming it when contacted, and some have already started quietly removing the tour’s promotional pages from their websites."
There is a glimmer of hope that Carson and his label mates, will be going on tour together at some point. But that remains to be seen. For now, Homixide Gang, the duo of Homixide Beno! and Meechie, are lessening the impact of the saddening news with Homixide Lifestyle 2.
This is a project that's been in the works for at least a year and a follow up to their debut of the same name. A majority of the hype surrounding this release could be attributed to Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Playboi Carti being featured.
However, it seems like the imprint's boss was taken off last minute, per Kurrco. So, for those hoping to hear the chemistry between these three, we are sorry to disappoint. But there are still some highlights from Homixide Gang like the metal and rage-inspired track "5G," "REDRAG," "FREE AGENTS," and more.
Spin the record below.
Homixide Gang Homixide Lifestyle 2
Homixide Lifestyle 2 Tracklist:
- PC5
- REDRAG
- 1-800-555-OPIUM
- CALL ON ME
- 5G
- PB&J with Ken Carson
- SOUL-FLY
- VICE CITY
- FRANK MATTHEWS
- RED TAILS
- VILLAIN
- FACET!ME
- JOHNNY CAGE
- SOBER (feat. Homixidemali)
- BREEZE
- WATCH OUT!
- GOING ON
- HEADTAP
- FREE AGENTS
- SHOPPING BAGS with Destroy Lonely
- STATE PROPERTY
- $$$ PROBLEMS
- NUN 2 IT
- GVNGANATI (feat. R5 Homixide)
- NINTEND0
