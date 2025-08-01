Homixide Gang Tap Their Opium Brethren For "Homixide Lifestyle 2"

Homixide Gang are back with their anticipated sequel to their debut album which features a whopping 25 tracks.

However, it seems like the imprint's boss was taken off last minute, per Kurrco. So, for those hoping to hear the chemistry between these three, we are sorry to disappoint. But there are still some highlights from Homixide Gang like the metal and rage-inspired track "5G," "REDRAG," "FREE AGENTS," and more.

Things aren't good for the Opium label at the moment. About a week ago, it was reported that Ken Carson's supporting tour for his new album, More Chaos, was axed. Per a tweet from Kurrco, "Rumors of a cancellation due to lower than expected ticket sales have been circulating for weeks. Venues are reportedly confirming it when contacted, and some have already started quietly removing the tour’s promotional pages from their websites."

