The Acronym - Song by Ken Carson featuring Destroy Lonely

Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely have become a dynamic duo on Playboi Carti's Opium Label. Unlike some of their labelmates, they actually put out music consistently. With Lost Files 5 on the way, Ken Carson has been dropping some singles, and on Friday, he returned with "The Acronym." This new song features Destroy Lonely, and it is exactly what you would hope for and expect from these artists. From the flows to the content of the lyrics, Carson and Destroy Lonely are having a lot of fun. Their chemistry is apparent, and this certainly won't be the last time they link up.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Lost Files 5
Quotable Lyrics from The Acronym
Soon as I press the button, I take off to where I desire
Soon as she come through and fuck me, she leave from here so inspired
These n****s keep singin' the same songs
I'm too high, can't see shit, I'm in the club, I got my shades on