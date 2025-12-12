The Acronym - Song by Ken Carson featuring Destroy Lonely

Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely have teamed up for an iconic collaboration that further increases their Opium bond.

Soon as I press the button, I take off to where I desire Soon as she come through and fuck me, she leave from here so inspired These n****s keep singin' the same songs I'm too high, can't see shit, I'm in the club, I got my shades on

Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely have become a dynamic duo on Playboi Carti 's Opium Label. Unlike some of their labelmates, they actually put out music consistently. With Lost Files 5 on the way, Ken Carson has been dropping some singles, and on Friday, he returned with "The Acronym." This new song features Destroy Lonely, and it is exactly what you would hope for and expect from these artists. From the flows to the content of the lyrics, Carson and Destroy Lonely are having a lot of fun. Their chemistry is apparent, and this certainly won't be the last time they link up.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!