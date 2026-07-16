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Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 17, 2026
Rick Ross, B2K, Steve Lacy, and Syd headline what promises to be a stacked edition of New Music Friday, with big hip-hop albums on tap.
By
Alexander Cole
July 16, 2026