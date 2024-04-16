DJ Whoo Kid Teases Another Diss From Drake: "More Coming Soon"

DJ Whoo Kid was the first voice fans heard on Drake's "Push Ups." It was a surprising inclusion, but it made perfect sense given Whoo Kid's affiliation with 50 Cent and the classic rap feuds of the 2000s. He knows how to play the game from the hype man perspective, and that's exactly what he did for Drake on Instagram. A day after "Push Ups" leaked online, Whoo Kid hopped on the platform to tease more disses from the Canadian superstar.

Whoo Kid didn't provide fans with any specifics regarding the diss tracks, but he did tell them to get ready. "More coming soon," he wrote over a screenshot from the comedy film Major Payne. Whoo Kid's involvement in "Push Ups" makes him a legitimate source of information regarding Drake disses, and the Reddit thread r/Drizzy pointed out that Whoo Kid's vocals resemble his introductions on the old G-Unit mixtapes. The same mixtapes that established Whoo Kid's brand and allowed 50 to take shots at dozens of other rappers. As a result, some theorize that Drake will drop a G-Unit style mixtape hosted by Whoo Kid. The operative word here being "theorize."

DJ Whoo Kid Was On Drake's "Push Ups"

Drake certainly has enough enemies to fill up an entire mixtape. He's currently beefing with Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Future and Metro Boomin. He took shots at all of them on "Push Ups," but made it clear that he had more to say. "This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up," he rapped in the second verse. Whoo Kid's relationship with Drake dates back a decade, but the DJ claims that he never gets personally invested in beefs.

During a 2016 interview with BBC Radio, DJ Whoo Kid said he always made a point of keeping things professional. "Never choose sides," he asserted. "I been with 50 for a million years [but] I never choose sides. I know the levels of how deep the beef is, so depending on how deep the beef is, it puts a plug on whether I play the [diss] song or not on my show." It doesn't sound like there's a plug on the tracks Whoo Kid and Drake have been cooking up, however. Hopefully the DJ's claims of "soon" come to fruition.

