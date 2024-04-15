Drake Fans Are Blown Away By One Intricate Future Diss

The more fans look at his leaked diss track the more they're discovering.

Over the weekend, a Drake song leaked online that had rap fans buzzing. He was under fire from seemingly all directions after Future and Metro Boomin dropped two collaborative albums. Across the two records Drizzy was hit with multiple disses from a number of former collaborators. So when an alleged response track hit the internet fans broke down every single line. That also included a massive debate online as to whether or not the track was even real. Many pointed out that with the increased proficiency of artificial intelligence it would be easy to fake a song.

But most people now agree that the leak is legitimate and cite some of the specifically impressive bars from the song as evidence. In a recent Instagram post, DJ Akademiks unpacked one particular lyric that may have gone over some fans heads. He explained that the bar "Drizzy Chip n' Dale, probably got your bitch Chanel" is referencing the fact that Chip & Dale constantly outsmart Pluto on their TV show. In the comments, fans are blown away by Drake's writing. "this n*gga is incredible" one comment reads. "That’s a fire bar ngl" another agrees. Check out all the fan reactions to the bar below.

Drake's Chip N' Dale Bar Explained

While fans have been pretty impressed with Drake's response, DJ Akademiks did offer one piece of advice. He pointed out a specific reference to Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney Alford that appears in the leaked song. Akademiks pointed out that mentioning Pusha T's wife during their beef was exactly what caused Push to drop the legendary "Story Of Adidon" diss track.

Additionally the leaked Drake responses caused many to realize how relevant AI will be going forward. The rapper himself officially confirmed that another song making the rounds online was actually created by AI and not him. What do you think about Drake's Chip N' Dale bar referencing Pluto to take shots at Future? Do you think he managed to come out on top over his various adversaries with his response track? Let us know in the comment section below.

