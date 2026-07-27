50 Cent reignited his longtime feud with Diddy by mocking the incarcerated mogul while onstage in Las Vegas.

If the reported altercation results in disciplinary action, it could have implications for Diddy's incarceration. The music executive is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His projected release date was recently updated to February 2028, though prison discipline can affect an inmate's custody status and other privileges.

The joke followed a TMZ report alleging Diddy was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. According to the outlet, the confrontation reportedly began after another inmate insulted Combs before the exchange escalated into a fight. Sources also told TMZ that Diddy "held his own" before prison staff intervened. A spokesperson for the facility declined to comment on the reported incident or whether Combs had been placed in the Special Housing Unit, citing federal policy against discussing inmates.

Even behind bars, Sean " Diddy " Combs remains one of 50 Cent's favorite targets . The rapper took another public shot at his longtime rival over the weekend after reports surfaced claiming Diddy was placed in solitary confinement following an alleged fight at a federal prison. ExtraTV reports that while performing at LIV Beach in Las Vegas, 50 Cent paused to thank the audience before slipping in a pointed jab aimed at the Bad Boy founder.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.