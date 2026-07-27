Even behind bars, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains one of 50 Cent's favorite targets. The rapper took another public shot at his longtime rival over the weekend after reports surfaced claiming Diddy was placed in solitary confinement following an alleged fight at a federal prison. ExtraTV reports that while performing at LIV Beach in Las Vegas, 50 Cent paused to thank the audience before slipping in a pointed jab aimed at the Bad Boy founder.
"You could’ve been anywhere, you picked being here. Thank you," Fif told the crowd. "You coulda been in Fort Dix with Puffy in the box." The remark quickly spread across social media, adding another chapter to one of Hip Hop's longest-running feuds.
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Diddy's Life Behind Bars
The joke followed a TMZ report alleging Diddy was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. According to the outlet, the confrontation reportedly began after another inmate insulted Combs before the exchange escalated into a fight. Sources also told TMZ that Diddy "held his own" before prison staff intervened. A spokesperson for the facility declined to comment on the reported incident or whether Combs had been placed in the Special Housing Unit, citing federal policy against discussing inmates.
If the reported altercation results in disciplinary action, it could have implications for Diddy's incarceration. The music executive is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His projected release date was recently updated to February 2028, though prison discipline can affect an inmate's custody status and other privileges.