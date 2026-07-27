Diddy’s Life In Solitary Confinement Revealed After Prison Fight 

Things aren’t necessarily smooth for Diddy these days. After all, he’s behind bars for violating the Mann Act. However, things got worse for him recently after he reportedly got into a fight. Now, he’s been taken into the hole.

As you’d expect, solitary confinement comes with its own restrictions and TMZ recently reported on the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook at FCI Fort Dix. This document explains the protocols involved with solitary confinement, which is described as “Disciplinary Segregation.” Ultimately, he won’t have access to a number of privileges, and that might even include having personal property taken away from him.

He will have access to the essentials -- blankets, mattress, shaving material, toilet paper, and a pillow. However, outside of that, it seems like he’ll also have access to reading material and a staff doctor who will visit him daily. When it comes to visitation, he’ll only be able to get one visit weekly, if he has access to this privilege. Diddy should also expect regular updates on his housing situation.

Ultimately, Diddy will have an update of things that he won’t be able to have as a result of his “Disciplinary Segregation,” along with a list of potential sanctions he’ll face based on each infraction. It’s still unclear how much time he’ll be doing in the hole. But we’re sure that will be revealed in the near future.

Diddy’s Prison Fight

Apparently, it all began when Diddy got dissed by another inmate, leading him to supposedly retaliate and “hold his own.” Unfortunately, part of Diddy’s conditions for early release depend on good behavior and something like this could potentially screw things up for him.