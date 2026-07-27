Diddy’s Life In Solitary Confinement Revealed After Prison Fight 

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Diddy was thrown in the hole after getting into a prison fight.

Things aren’t necessarily smooth for Diddy these days. After all, he’s behind bars for violating the Mann Act. However, things got worse for him recently after he reportedly got into a fight. Now, he’s been taken into the hole.

As you’d expect, solitary confinement comes with its own restrictions and TMZ recently reported on the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook at FCI Fort Dix. This document explains the protocols involved with solitary confinement, which is described as “Disciplinary Segregation.” Ultimately, he won’t have access to a number of privileges, and that might even include having personal property taken away from him. 

He will have access to the essentials -- blankets, mattress, shaving material, toilet paper, and a pillow. However, outside of that, it seems like he’ll also have access to reading material and a staff doctor who will visit him daily. When it comes to visitation, he’ll only be able to get one visit weekly, if he has access to this privilege. Diddy should also expect regular updates on his housing situation.

Ultimately, Diddy will have an update of things that he won’t be able to have as a result of his “Disciplinary Segregation,” along with a list of potential sanctions he’ll face based on each infraction. It’s still unclear how much time he’ll be doing in the hole. But we’re sure that will be revealed in the near future. 

Read More: Timberland vs Nike Air Force 1: Which Shoe Actually Won Hip-Hop?

Diddy’s Prison Fight 

Apparently, it all began when Diddy got dissed by another inmate, leading him to supposedly retaliate and “hold his own.” Unfortunately, part of Diddy’s conditions for early release depend on good behavior and something like this could potentially screw things up for him. 

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding Diddy and his current situation. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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