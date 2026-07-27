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50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight
50 Cent reignited his longtime feud with Diddy by mocking the incarcerated mogul while onstage in Las Vegas.
By
Erika Marie
July 27, 2026