Future & BlocBoy JB Deliver Heartfelt Tributes To Tay Keith

Tay Keith is an artist who touched a lot of lives in the world of hip-hop. In just a short time span, he was able to prove himself as one of the best hit-making producers in the world.
Unfortunately, the artist sadly passed away back on June 18, and the hip-hop world has been in mourning ever since. Earlier this week, family and friends gathered at his funeral in a private ceremony. It was a celebration of life for someone who still had so much to give the world.
Future paid tribute to Tay Keith on X, simply saying "Forever Legendary."
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Tay Keith Receives Send-Off From Family And Friends
Meanwhile, one of Tay Keith's day ones, BlocBoy JB, offered a longer tribute on Instagram. The two were responsible for each other's come-ups, and you can tell that they had a brotherly bond that could never be broken.
"Yesterday I had to bury my sandy my day 1 blood couldn’t make us no closer," Blocboy JB wrote. "Me and you was like salt and pepper cuh we really started this shit never thought you’ll be in a casket before me. You always kept me up wen I was down, I still hear yo laugh in da bacc of my head can’t believe you gone brother we gone always keep yo name alive n keep fuccin des n****s up"
Tay Keith was a producer who set the tone for the late 2010s and early 2020s. His producer tag remains one of the most iconic in the game. His legacy will forever live on through the music and the lives he touched while on this earth.