Future & BlocBoy JB Deliver Heartfelt Tributes To Tay Keith

Tay Keith is an artist who touched a lot of lives in the world of hip-hop. In just a short time span, he was able to prove himself as one of the best hit-making producers in the world.

Unfortunately, the artist sadly passed away back on June 18, and the hip-hop world has been in mourning ever since. Earlier this week, family and friends gathered at his funeral in a private ceremony. It was a celebration of life for someone who still had so much to give the world.

Future paid tribute to Tay Keith on X, simply saying "Forever Legendary."

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Tay Keith Receives Send-Off From Family And Friends

Meanwhile, one of Tay Keith's day ones, BlocBoy JB, offered a longer tribute on Instagram. The two were responsible for each other's come-ups, and you can tell that they had a brotherly bond that could never be broken.

"Yesterday I had to bury my sandy my day 1 blood couldn’t make us no closer," Blocboy JB wrote. "Me and you was like salt and pepper cuh we really started this shit never thought you’ll be in a casket before me. You always kept me up wen I was down, I still hear yo laugh in da bacc of my head can’t believe you gone brother we gone always keep yo name alive n keep fuccin des n****s up"