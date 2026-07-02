Future & BlocBoy JB Deliver Heartfelt Tributes To Tay Keith

BY Alexander Cole
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66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Tay Keith attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Tay Keith's funeral was held earlier this week, and it led to some nice tributes from Future and BlocBoy JB.

Tay Keith is an artist who touched a lot of lives in the world of hip-hop. In just a short time span, he was able to prove himself as one of the best hit-making producers in the world.

Unfortunately, the artist sadly passed away back on June 18, and the hip-hop world has been in mourning ever since. Earlier this week, family and friends gathered at his funeral in a private ceremony. It was a celebration of life for someone who still had so much to give the world.

Future paid tribute to Tay Keith on X, simply saying "Forever Legendary."

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Tay Keith Receives Send-Off From Family And Friends

Meanwhile, one of Tay Keith's day ones, BlocBoy JB, offered a longer tribute on Instagram. The two were responsible for each other's come-ups, and you can tell that they had a brotherly bond that could never be broken.

"Yesterday I had to bury my sandy my day 1 blood couldn’t make us no closer," Blocboy JB wrote. "Me and you was like salt and pepper cuh we really started this shit never thought you’ll be in a casket before me. You always kept me up wen I was down, I still hear yo laugh in da bacc of my head can’t believe you gone brother we gone always keep yo name alive n keep fuccin des n****s up"

Tay Keith was a producer who set the tone for the late 2010s and early 2020s. His producer tag remains one of the most iconic in the game. His legacy will forever live on through the music and the lives he touched while on this earth.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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