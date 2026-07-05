Blueface's Mom Reacts To Him Sharing Explicit Video Of Jaidyn Alexis

Karlissa Saffold is sometimes not fond of her son, as she has recently ranted about Blueface and his romantic life. But her feelings about him are usually much more complicated than that, as this recent Jaidyn Alexis situation shows.

For those unaware, the California MC recently leaked an explicit video of Alexis with his former manager Bravo. His mother reacted to this on social media, alleging the mother of her son's children called her in tears after the leak.

"Jaidyn was trying to give me a whole motherf***ing heart attack... [She was] sounding like a dog," she claimed, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "Why the f**k is she making all that goddamn noise? Is he f***ing that b***h again? Girl, I should've recorded the f***ing phone call..."

Livebitez caught another video of Karlissa Saffold reacting to this drama, which emphasized the feelings and lives of Alexis and Blue's children. "Don't say, 'Poor Jaidyn, poor [Blueface], poor Chrisean [Rock].' Say 'Poor these kids'!" she expressed. "You dumb b***hes: 'Poor these grownups just having a great f***ing time.' [...] They probably over there practicing a new technique right now. So why the f**k are we talking about 'poor grownups'? I say, poor kids... If you was saying 'poor kids,' we wouldn't have what's going on with the kids right now... I ain't no bad mother. I'm not out here doing revenge porn [or] revenge sex."

Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Blueface Leaking Video

Jaidyn Alexis responded to Blueface's leak by saying she has no regrets over the sexual encounter, although she lamented how the video emerged without her consent. "Don't have to worry about me, I'm doing fine. F**k that n***a. F**k both of them, actually. And that b***h… It was revenge," she said on a livestream. "Disappointing, for sure. I mean, it definitely came from his page, so… Unless there's a video of someone else posting it, you can shove that excuse up your f***ing a**."

Elsewhere, Karlissa Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis have other ties. Earlier this year, the former shared a trailer for a reality dating series about the latter, which turned a lot of heads.