Blueface's Mom Reacts To Him Sharing Explicit Video Of Jaidyn Alexis

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Mom Reacts Explicit Video Jaidyn Alexis
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface (right) kisses Jaidyn Alexis during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Karlissa Saffold claimed Jaidyn Alexis cried when Blueface leaked an explicit video of her with his former manager.

Karlissa Saffold is sometimes not fond of her son, as she has recently ranted about Blueface and his romantic life. But her feelings about him are usually much more complicated than that, as this recent Jaidyn Alexis situation shows.

For those unaware, the California MC recently leaked an explicit video of Alexis with his former manager Bravo. His mother reacted to this on social media, alleging the mother of her son's children called her in tears after the leak.

"Jaidyn was trying to give me a whole motherf***ing heart attack... [She was] sounding like a dog," she claimed, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "Why the f**k is she making all that goddamn noise? Is he f***ing that b***h again? Girl, I should've recorded the f***ing phone call..."

Livebitez caught another video of Karlissa Saffold reacting to this drama, which emphasized the feelings and lives of Alexis and Blue's children. "Don't say, 'Poor Jaidyn, poor [Blueface], poor Chrisean [Rock].' Say 'Poor these kids'!" she expressed. "You dumb b***hes: 'Poor these grownups just having a great f***ing time.' [...] They probably over there practicing a new technique right now. So why the f**k are we talking about 'poor grownups'? I say, poor kids... If you was saying 'poor kids,' we wouldn't have what's going on with the kids right now... I ain't no bad mother. I'm not out here doing revenge porn [or] revenge sex."

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Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Blueface Leaking Video

Jaidyn Alexis responded to Blueface's leak by saying she has no regrets over the sexual encounter, although she lamented how the video emerged without her consent. "Don't have to worry about me, I'm doing fine. F**k that n***a. F**k both of them, actually. And that b***h… It was revenge," she said on a livestream. "Disappointing, for sure. I mean, it definitely came from his page, so… Unless there's a video of someone else posting it, you can shove that excuse up your f***ing a**."

Elsewhere, Karlissa Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis have other ties. Earlier this year, the former shared a trailer for a reality dating series about the latter, which turned a lot of heads.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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