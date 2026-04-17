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A$AP Rocky Just Made A Couch Out Of Trash Bags
A$AP Rocky's hOMMEMADE x Crosby Studios Trash Bag Couch is a fully functional bean bag built to look exactly like a NYC garbage bag.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 17, 2026