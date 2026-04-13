Nike Is Back In SoHo With A New Store

Nike is returning to SoHo in a major way. The brand is opening a new store at 611 Broadway in New York City. The grand opening is set for April 16th, 2026.

Nike is opening the SoHo store at 611 Broadway, across the street from Adidas, in Kith's former temporary location. The new address keeps Nike firmly planted in one of the world's most important retail neighborhoods. The move signals the brand's continued commitment to a physical SoHo presence.

The original Nike SoHo store at 529 Broadway officially closed on January 10, 2026, ending a nearly decade-long tenure. IKEA purchased the 529 Broadway building for $213 million, forcing Nike to find a new home in the neighborhood. The new location at 611 Broadway is Nike's answer.

Nike's SoHo stores have always been more than just retail. The original SoHo store filled five stories in a 55,000-square-foot space and was as much a place to play as to shop. Whether the new location will match that scale remains to be seen. But the brand's return to the neighborhood also sends a clear message.

SoHo is one of the most competitive retail corridors in the world. Nike's presence there directly across from Adidas raises the stakes. April 16th is shaping up to be a significant day for sneaker culture in New York.

Read More: Ranking Every Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 From Worst To Best

Nike Store SoHo

SoHo has long been one of the most important streets in global sneaker and streetwear culture. Broadway between Houston and Canal is home to stores from nearly every major brand in the industry.

Nike's new location at 611 Broadway sits directly across the street from Adidas and occupies Kith's former temporary space. The original Nike SoHo store was famous for its experiential design, featuring five floors of multisport and high-tech athletic hubs.