Jada Wallace & Chris Brown Share First Photos Of Their Newborn Son

Just last week, Chris Brown and his partner Jada Wallace welcomed their newborn son into the world. It was a joyous occasion for Brown, who has quite a bit going on right now.
For instance, he is going to be dropping his new album, BROWN, on Friday. He released the feature list for the album on Tuesday, and it seems like he has gone for a star-studded approach. Meanwhile, he will follow up this album with a joint tour featuring none other than Usher.
With Brown entering a new renaissance for his career, he and Wallace appear to be very happy. In fact, Wallace displayed that happiness on social media recently by posting the first photos of her newborn son. In the images below, you can see that the baby appears happy and healthy.
Jada Wallace & Chris Brown Had A Son
This is his fourth child, and his first with Jada Wallace. He also has a child with Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown.
In fact, it was reported on Monday that Chris Brown was hit with a paternity lawsuit by Diamond Brown. In this lawsuit, Brown alleged that Chris had admitted to being the child's father. The suit was filed in order to secure physical and legal custody, as well as child support.
Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, Diamond Brown accused CB of trying to scare off her new boyfriends. Jada Wallace eventually replied to the public callout. "You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."
The current paternity lawsuit remains unresolved.