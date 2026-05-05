Jada Wallace & Chris Brown Share First Photos Of Their Newborn Son

Chris Brown and Jade Wallace recently welcomed their newborn son into the world, and on Monday, Wallace posted her son for the first time.

Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, Diamond Brown accused CB of trying to scare off her new boyfriends. Jada Wallace eventually replied to the public callout. "You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."

In fact, it was reported on Monday that Chris Brown was hit with a paternity lawsuit by Diamond Brown. In this lawsuit, Brown alleged that Chris had admitted to being the child's father. The suit was filed in order to secure physical and legal custody, as well as child support.

With Brown entering a new renaissance for his career, he and Wallace appear to be very happy. In fact, Wallace displayed that happiness on social media recently by posting the first photos of her newborn son. In the images below, you can see that the baby appears happy and healthy.

For instance, he is going to be dropping his new album, BROWN, on Friday. He released the feature list for the album on Tuesday, and it seems like he has gone for a star-studded approach. Meanwhile, he will follow up this album with a joint tour featuring none other than Usher .

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!