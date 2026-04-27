Chris Brown Reacts To Jada Wallace Giving Birth To Their Child

Well, it seems that internet sleuths and past mothers were right all along because Jada Wallace has just given birth to her and Chris Brown's child! The model and social media influencer was believed to be pregnant earlier this year after folks noticed some things while she attended Paris Fashion Week in January.
People thought they saw a baby bump peeking through her outfit. Moreover, they noticed that Wallace turned down an alcoholic beverage at an after-party. Now that the baby is here, these people have to be feeling vindicated.
But a huge congratulations are in order for Wallace as it seems like it was a healthy delivery. As caught by The Shade Room, she posted a carousel to her Instagram which included a shot of the newborn.
Wallace captioned the post "Purest love" with a yellow heart emoji; however, she didn't tag or mention Chris Brown in the post. But he did run to the comments section to confirm that he is indeed the father. "[Red heart emoji] Taurus [Taurus sign emoji] GANG [red heart emoji]," he wrote.
Overall, a lot of people are showing love and sending their best wishes to Wallace as she embarks on this journey. That even includes one of Brown's other mothers of his children, Joyce Hawkins. She wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! HE’S JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"
Chris Brown & Jada Wallace's Relationship
However, there are some who aren't as happy to see this. One user expressed her frustration over the hitmaker not being in the photos. As a result, this person believes women like Jada Wallace are continuing to glamorize "baby momma culture."
Chris Breezy wasn't having that disrespect so he responded with, "shut up B*TCH."
Brown and Wallace were rumored to be dating around August of last year, although some sources say their relationship started in 2024. We at least first caught wind of their romance in during that aforementioned month after photos of them surfaced looking very comfortable with one another.