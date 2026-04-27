Chris Brown Reacts To Jada Wallace Giving Birth To Their Child

BY Zachary Horvath
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Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
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Jada Wallace was rumored to be pregnant in January while attending Paris Fashion Week with Chris Brown after turning down a drink.

Well, it seems that internet sleuths and past mothers were right all along because Jada Wallace has just given birth to her and Chris Brown's child! The model and social media influencer was believed to be pregnant earlier this year after folks noticed some things while she attended Paris Fashion Week in January.

People thought they saw a baby bump peeking through her outfit. Moreover, they noticed that Wallace turned down an alcoholic beverage at an after-party. Now that the baby is here, these people have to be feeling vindicated.

But a huge congratulations are in order for Wallace as it seems like it was a healthy delivery. As caught by The Shade Room, she posted a carousel to her Instagram which included a shot of the newborn.

Wallace captioned the post "Purest love" with a yellow heart emoji; however, she didn't tag or mention Chris Brown in the post. But he did run to the comments section to confirm that he is indeed the father. "[Red heart emoji] Taurus [Taurus sign emoji] GANG [red heart emoji]," he wrote.

Overall, a lot of people are showing love and sending their best wishes to Wallace as she embarks on this journey. That even includes one of Brown's other mothers of his children, Joyce Hawkins. She wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! HE’S JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"

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Chris Brown & Jada Wallace's Relationship

However, there are some who aren't as happy to see this. One user expressed her frustration over the hitmaker not being in the photos. As a result, this person believes women like Jada Wallace are continuing to glamorize "baby momma culture."

Chris Breezy wasn't having that disrespect so he responded with, "shut up B*TCH."

Brown and Wallace were rumored to be dating around August of last year, although some sources say their relationship started in 2024. We at least first caught wind of their romance in during that aforementioned month after photos of them surfaced looking very comfortable with one another.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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