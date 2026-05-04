Chris Brown Hit With Paternity Suit Involving Diamond Brown's Four-Year-Old Daughter

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown have a four-year-old daughter together, and now, the situation is escalating into a paternity suit.

Overall, these kinds of situations can be quite harrowing for everyone involved. This is especially true when paternity suits become involved, and there is custody at stake. At this time, Chris Brown has not responded to the paternity suit. Instead, TMZ has simply acquired the paperwork. It is presumed that this will be resolved shortly.

Wallace eventually got involved in the situation, where she called out Diamond for bringing all of this to the internet. "You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."

Weeks ago, Diamond Brown aired out her grievances with Chris Brown on social media. While Lovely had been born in January of 2022, Diamond alleges that Chris was scaring off her new boyfriends. She alleges he did this even though he was already engaged in a relationship with Wallace.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!