Chris Brown Hit With Paternity Suit Involving Diamond Brown's Four-Year-Old Daughter

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Chris Brown and Diamond Brown have a four-year-old daughter together, and now, the situation is escalating into a paternity suit.

Diamond Brown has filed a paternity suit against Chris Brown, and it involves their four-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. According to TMZ, this suit was filed on April 3, days before Brown welcomed his most recent child with Jade Wallace.

Weeks ago, Diamond Brown aired out her grievances with Chris Brown on social media. While Lovely had been born in January of 2022, Diamond alleges that Chris was scaring off her new boyfriends. She alleges he did this even though he was already engaged in a relationship with Wallace.

Wallace eventually got involved in the situation, where she called out Diamond for bringing all of this to the internet. "You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."

The feud between the two escalated, with Diamond Brown suggesting that she would fight Wallace at some point in the near future.

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Diamond Brown Speaks Out
Screenshot 2026-05-04 131912
Image via Instagram

As for the paternity suit, Diamond Brown alleges that Chris has already acknowledged paternity through a voluntary declaration. Subsequently, she is hoping for full physical and legal custody, with visitation rights for Brown should he so choose.

Since Lovely's birth four years ago, the child has reportedly been under Diamond's care.

Overall, these kinds of situations can be quite harrowing for everyone involved. This is especially true when paternity suits become involved, and there is custody at stake. At this time, Chris Brown has not responded to the paternity suit. Instead, TMZ has simply acquired the paperwork. It is presumed that this will be resolved shortly.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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