Chris Brown Hit With Paternity Suit Involving Diamond Brown's Four-Year-Old Daughter

Diamond Brown has filed a paternity suit against Chris Brown, and it involves their four-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. According to TMZ, this suit was filed on April 3, days before Brown welcomed his most recent child with Jade Wallace.
Weeks ago, Diamond Brown aired out her grievances with Chris Brown on social media. While Lovely had been born in January of 2022, Diamond alleges that Chris was scaring off her new boyfriends. She alleges he did this even though he was already engaged in a relationship with Wallace.
Wallace eventually got involved in the situation, where she called out Diamond for bringing all of this to the internet. "You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."
The feud between the two escalated, with Diamond Brown suggesting that she would fight Wallace at some point in the near future.
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Diamond Brown Speaks Out
As for the paternity suit, Diamond Brown alleges that Chris has already acknowledged paternity through a voluntary declaration. Subsequently, she is hoping for full physical and legal custody, with visitation rights for Brown should he so choose.
Since Lovely's birth four years ago, the child has reportedly been under Diamond's care.
Overall, these kinds of situations can be quite harrowing for everyone involved. This is especially true when paternity suits become involved, and there is custody at stake. At this time, Chris Brown has not responded to the paternity suit. Instead, TMZ has simply acquired the paperwork. It is presumed that this will be resolved shortly.