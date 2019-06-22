patek philippe
- MusicLil Tjay Gifts Polo G A Patek For His BirthdayThe video had some fans sharing wholesome reactions in the comments,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Sports $7 Million Watch At 4th Of July PartyJay-Z brought a stunning watch to a 4th of July party this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJadakiss Flexes Gorgeous Patek Phillipe Birthday GiftThe Yonkers rapper got himself a gorgeous watch.By Ben Mock
- RandomJay-Z Rocks Incredibly Rare Patek Philippe x Tiffany WatchThe first Patek Philippe x Tiffany Nautilus 5711 went for a whopping $6.5 million.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Baby's Jeweler Explains How He'll Avoid Another Fake Watch SituationGabriel Jacobs from Rafaello & Co. says he's going to hire a professional watch authenticator after Lil Baby's fake watch debacle. By Aron A.
- MusicBen Baller Advises Lil Baby How To Secure A Legit PatekBen Baller gives advice to Lil Baby and any rapper looking to buy themselves a legit Patek Phillippe watch. By Mitch Findlay
- GramLil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled ThreatsCelebrity jeweler Rafaello and Co. said they refunded Lil Baby after he was sold a fake Patek. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Responds To Fake Patek Claims, Says Jewelers Are Going To Make Him Do Something He Shouldn'tLil Baby got caught rocking a fake $400K Patek Phillipe and wants to make sure it doesn't happen again. By Taylor McCloud
- GossipLil Baby Exposed For Alleged Fake $400K Patek Philippe WatchLil Baby is being called out for allegedly buying a fake Patek for $400,000.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePost Malone Shows Off His Growing Jewelry CollectionPost Malone stopped by the GQ offices for an updated "On The Rocks" segment, where the musician showed off his expanded collection of icy possessions.By Lynn S.
- RandomPras Owes $127K In Child Support Despite Owning $10 Million Watch CollectionThe Fugees, Pras continues to struggle with the court system.By Dominiq R.
- MusicDrake & Virgil Abloh Show Off The Actual Patek Watch From "Life Is Good"Check out the actual Patek watch that's "goin' nuts" and "doing front flips." By Lynn S.
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Hooks Jarvis Landry Up With $110K Birthday WatchOdell is a man of expensive taste.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Flexes Millions In Watches; Peep His Incomparable DripDrake's drip is unlike any other man.By Alex Zidel
- LifePatek Philippe Watch Auctioned Off For A Historic $31 MillionIt is now the most expensive watch ever sold. By Karlton Jahmal
- HNHH TVAlex Todd Ices Out Jay-Z & Rihanna With Their Most Expensive Watches; Hear His StoriesAlex Todd is a perpetual hustler. Learn about his story on "The Plug."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Flexes Rare $100K Patek Philippe Watch While Roaming TorontoDrake is all about his Patek.By Alexander Cole
- NewsA Rare 1974 Patek Philipe Watch Has Been Sold For Over $420KThe watch was sold at Bonhams' best-ever Fine Wristwatches sale.By hnhh