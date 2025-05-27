Migos' Instagram Account Hacked In Apparent Crypto Extortion Plot

Migos had their official Instagram account hijacked Tuesday in what seemed to be a public attempt to blackmail Solana Foundation co-founder Raj Gokal for 40 Bitcoin. The hacker posted several images, including photos of Gokal holding his passport and driver’s license, with all personal details visible.

One of the posted images showed a woman, likely Gokal’s wife, holding her ID as well. The captions on these posts gave some additional insight into what the hackers wanted. "You should’ve paid the 40 btc" and "it was only 40 btc... should’ve paid," they said.

The hackers also exposed Gokal’s phone number and email address, telling those still following the Migos account to "spam" him. The account bio was edited to promote a meme coin scam, also uploading audio clips and a link to a Telegram chat on top of everything else.

Migos Instagram Account Hacked

Quavo, formerly of Migos, confirmed the hack on his Instagram story. “Our Ig is hacked and will be back up shortly thanks,” he wrote. The posts remained availlable to view for nearly two hours before finally being taken down, and the account has since been returned to normal.

The previous week, Raj Gokal made mentions of hackers attempting to get into his email addresses and social media pages. On May 20, he said that the attempts had been going on for over a week. The extent of the extortion attempt became public knowledge on Tuesday morning. Neither Gokal nor the Solana Foundation has issued a formal statement about the incident.