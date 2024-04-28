Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Dropping This May: Official Photos

Get ready to revisit nostalgia with the Air Jordan 11 Low and its highly anticipated "Space Jam" colorway dropping soon. Inspired by the iconic film, these sneakers blend retro charm with contemporary style. The classic black-and-white color scheme pays homage to the beloved movie, with a crisp white midsole complementing the sleek black upper for a timeless look. Offering both style and comfort, the Air Jordan 11 Low effortlessly merges retro charm with modern sensibility. Overall, this shoe will be one of the biggest releases of 2024.

The "Space Jam" edition adds a fresh twist to the timeless classic, featuring a low-top profile that exudes a casual vibe appealing to sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Fans eagerly anticipate getting their hands on these kicks, which seamlessly marry nostalgia with contemporary flair. If you appreciate straightforward designs that bridge the gap between past and present, keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" – a tribute to the iconic franchise with a modern twist. Step into the future with these upcoming sneakers that capture the magic of the past.

"Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Nike

Featuring an icy blue sole and clean white midsole, these sneakers boast a sharp aesthetic. Patent leather overlays adorn the black mesh uppers, with the iconic Jumpman logo adorning the heels. The Space Jam colorway, known for its timeless appeal, continues to be a fan favorite. Set for a major release in May, this sneaker is poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker community.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” will be released on May 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

