Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Receives 1 Week Delay

Prepare to step back in time with the Air Jordan 11 Low, featuring the highly anticipated "Space Jam" colorway set to drop soon, albeit delayed by a week. Reminiscent of the iconic film, these sneakers blend nostalgia with contemporary style. The classic black-and-white color scheme pays homage to the beloved movie, with a crisp white midsole complementing the sleek black upper for a timeless look. Offering both style and comfort, the Air Jordan 11 Low effortlessly merges retro charm with modern sensibility.

The "Space Jam" edition brings a fresh twist to a timeless classic, with its low-top profile adding a casual vibe that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Despite the slight delay in release, fans eagerly anticipate getting their hands on these kicks, which seamlessly marry nostalgia with contemporary flair. If you appreciate straightforward designs that bridge the gap between past and present, keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" – a tribute to the iconic franchise with a modern twist. Step into the future with these upcoming sneakers that capture the magic of the past.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets More New Images

"Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low

Sporting an icy blue sole and pristine white midsole, these sneakers exude a crisp aesthetic. The black mesh uppers are adorned with patent leather overlays, while the iconic Jumpman logo graces the heels. Renowned for its timeless allure, the Space Jam colorway remains a beloved choice among fans. Anticipated as a major release in 2024, this sneaker is poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker community.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” is going to drop on May 18th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 Golf UNC PE Revealed: Photos

[Via]