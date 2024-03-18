Dame Dash Recalls Smacking Steve Stoute, Responds To "Club Shay Shay" Comments

Dame Dash has fired back.

BYCole Blake
GQ Magazine Celebrates BVLGARI's New Ergon Watch with "The Men Who Embody New York Spirit and Style"

Dame Dash has fired back at music executive Steve Stoute for his recent comments with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Appearing on Friday's episode of the Relate to Great podcast, Dame recalled smacking Stoute at the Roc-A-Fella offices.

"To be honest, I'm sick of these n***as. I'm sick of it because you would think that after a while n***as would leave you alone," Dame said. "But this consistent thing where people feel comfortable saying that they're going to do whatever they want to do or can do to keep me out of business, talk bad about me to other people you know come together and make a certain narrative and then get on TV and then have the nerve to speak on it...I'm sick of that s**t."

Read More: Dame Dash Rips Steve Stoute To Shreds For Commenting On Jay-Z Feud

Dame Dash Speaks At InvestFest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, he explained that Stoue once owed him $18,000 and refused to pay him back. "I smacked him and s**t and I gave him an opportunity to have a fair one," Dame recalled. "So like—pop!—smacked him. He asked me, he said, 'Yo, did you just smack me?' I was like, 'Yeah, n***a and ain't nothing between us but the wind. I'll give you a fair one.' I had a Franck Muller [watch] on my [left arm]—crack!—and s**t just broke." Check out Dame's full comments on working with Stoute below.

Dame Dash Calls Out Steve Stoute

As for what Stoute had to say about Dame on Club Shay Shay, he placed the blame for the fall of Roc-A-Fella Records on Dame and his erratic behavior. Stoute said that "while he was building businesses, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of crazy sh*t, and then come back flipping on everybody as if [they were wrong]." Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dame Dash "Blew It" With His Gigantic Ego, Steve Stoute Argues

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Damon Dash Speak at the Urban Music Seminar 2003MusicCam’ron & Mase Back Dame Dash Amid Steve Stoute Feud, Think He’s Misunderstood
2022 InvestFestMusicDame Dash Rips Steve Stoute To Shreds For Commenting On Jay-Z Feud
Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash StudiosMusicDame Dash "Blew It" With His Gigantic Ego, Steve Stoute Argues
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicSteve Stoute Reveals Jay-Z Is Actually His Cousin, Speaks On Their Bond