Pop Culture
Alleged Texts Reveal That Tyler Perry's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Had Been Asking Him For Money
Tyler Perry is facing another bombshell sexual assault lawsuit, with this one being from Mario Rodriguez. He's seeking $77 million.
By
Zachary Horvath
December 29, 2025
