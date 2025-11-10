Tyrese met up with Kevin McCall to discuss his recent appearance on the Bacc On Figg podcast in a new video on social media. McCall had claimed that Tyrese had refused to help him out when he was struggling financially. He explained on the show that he was homeless and in the midst of a custody fight with Eva Marcille.

“I just wanted you to tell people the real story,” Tyrese fired back at McCall in the new clip, as noted by Hot 97. “’Cause if we were just trying to go viral over the story, then just tell me you wanted to go viral. If you ain’t going to tell people the real story and we out here playing games, and we real Watts n***as, we don’t do the ‘viral’ sh*t.”

“Imitating my voice,” he continued. “Telling n***as I left you to the streets when you were homeless and f*cked up. Called me and asked me to look out when I got mansions, multiple mansions. I ain’t say nothing, I didn’t go at you, I didn’t respond. That’s not the true story, though.”

“I knew that everything about your stuff was playing out for the world to see, when I was in the middle of my own sh*t,” he added. “My baby mama sh*t trump yours by a thousand, trillion, times. And everything f*cking movie and franchise imaginable if I don’t clean my sh*t.”

Kevin McCall & Chris Brown Beef

Tyrese isn't the only person Kevin McCall complained about during the Bacc On Figg interview. He also called out his former collaborator, Chris Brown. He brought up the success of Brown's ongoing Breezy Bowl tour and claimed the singer still owes him money. "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?" he said.