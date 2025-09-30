Tyrese Faces Police Warrant Over The Death Of Neighbor's Dog

Police reportedly have a warrant out for Tyrese after one of his Cane Corso dogs allegedly killed a neighbor's dog. He has been in complete co-oporation with authorities regarding the recent incident. Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer announced the warrant on Monday. “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Tyrese's lawyer, Gabe Banks, addressed the situation in a statement provided to TMZ. "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," he said.

Banks continued: "Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

Tyrese Cane Corso

Tyrese ended up addressing the situation directly on his Instagram page. To do so, he shared a video of his dogs soundtracked to a segment from The Breakfast Club in which the co-hosts detailed the incident. Tyrese didn't add a caption to the video.