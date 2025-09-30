Tyrese Faces Police Warrant Over The Death Of Neighbor's Dog

BY Cole Blake 327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Actor Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Tyrese addressed the incident on Tuesday by sharing a captionless video of his dogs on his Instagram page.

Police reportedly have a warrant out for Tyrese after one of his Cane Corso dogs allegedly killed a neighbor's dog. He has been in complete co-oporation with authorities regarding the recent incident. Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer announced the warrant on Monday. “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Tyrese's lawyer, Gabe Banks, addressed the situation in a statement provided to TMZ. "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," he said.

Banks continued: "Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

Read More: Tyrese Says He Has To Do This One Thing Before He Gets Married To Zelie Timothy

Tyrese Cane Corso

Tyrese ended up addressing the situation directly on his Instagram page. To do so, he shared a video of his dogs soundtracked to a segment from The Breakfast Club in which the co-hosts detailed the incident. Tyrese didn't add a caption to the video.

In the comments section of the post, fans complained about Tyrese letting his dogs out. "Please keep dogs like that behind your own property lines Tyrese," one user wrote. Another added: "Be a responsible dog owner. You were in violation previously… Thank God it wasn't a kid and anyone else attacked by your dogs." Others came to his defense and cast doubt on the neighbor's story.

Read More: Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Wants Him Thrown In Jail For Allegedly Owing Her $500k

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
Comments 0