Tyrese Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty After Horrific Dog Attack

It's already been a rough year for Tyrese, and now, he's facing some unexpected legal woes. TMZ reports that he was arrested today (October 3). Reportedly, he was booked on an animal cruelty charge due to an incident involving one of his Cane Corso mastiffs. The dog allegedly mauled a neighbor's dog to death last month, leaving the owner, Harrison Parker, devastated. The deceased dog was a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.
During a recent interview, Parker explained that he found Henry's lifeless body in his backyard covered in dog slobber. "He was just a little pile of fluff," he recalled. Allegedly, it wasn't unheard of for Tyrese's dogs to wander the Atlanta neighborhood unsupervised.
“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer explained. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.” Reportedly, the multi-hyphenate was booked early this morning and released shortly after on a $20K bond. It's unclear whether or not he turned himself in.
Tyrese Dog Attack
As news of Tyrese's arrest warrant began to spread a few days ago, his attorney Gabe Banks released a statement about the heartbreaking incident.
"Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home," he began. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."
"Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," Banks continued. "Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."
