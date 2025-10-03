Tyrese Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty After Horrific Dog Attack

BY Caroline Fisher 652 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyrese Arrested Alleged Animal Cruelty Crime News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during the "1992" Los Angeles Premiere at Regal LA Live on August 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Allegedly, one of Tyrese's Cane Corso mastiffs recently mauled a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to death.

It's already been a rough year for Tyrese, and now, he's facing some unexpected legal woes. TMZ reports that he was arrested today (October 3). Reportedly, he was booked on an animal cruelty charge due to an incident involving one of his Cane Corso mastiffs. The dog allegedly mauled a neighbor's dog to death last month, leaving the owner, Harrison Parker, devastated. The deceased dog was a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

During a recent interview, Parker explained that he found Henry's lifeless body in his backyard covered in dog slobber. "He was just a little pile of fluff," he recalled. Allegedly, it wasn't unheard of for Tyrese's dogs to wander the Atlanta neighborhood unsupervised.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer explained. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.” Reportedly, the multi-hyphenate was booked early this morning and released shortly after on a $20K bond. It's unclear whether or not he turned himself in.

Read More: Tyrese Faces Police Warrant Over The Death Of Neighbor's Dog

Tyrese Dog Attack
Tyrese And Eric Benet In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Singer Tyrese Gibson performs onstage during Mother's Day Concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on May 11, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As news of Tyrese's arrest warrant began to spread a few days ago, his attorney Gabe Banks released a statement about the heartbreaking incident.

"Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home," he began. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."

"Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," Banks continued. "Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Invest Fest 2024 Music Tyrese Faces Police Warrant Over The Death Of Neighbor's Dog 1145
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.6K
Comments 0