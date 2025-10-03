Tyrese Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty After Horrific Dog Attack

Allegedly, one of Tyrese's Cane Corso mastiffs recently mauled a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to death.

"Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," Banks continued. "Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

"Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home," he began. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer explained. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.” Reportedly, the multi-hyphenate was booked early this morning and released shortly after on a $20K bond. It's unclear whether or not he turned himself in.

It's already been a rough year for Tyrese , and now, he's facing some unexpected legal woes. TMZ reports that he was arrested today (October 3). Reportedly, he was booked on an animal cruelty charge due to an incident involving one of his Cane Corso mastiffs. The dog allegedly mauled a neighbor's dog to death last month, leaving the owner, Harrison Parker, devastated. The deceased dog was a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

