Tyrese's Ex-Wife Wants Him Thrown In Jail For Allegedly Owing Her $500k

Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage &amp; Audience
NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 05: Tyrese (L) and Samantha Lee Gibson attend Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Tyrese and his ex-wife, Samantha, are still in the midst of a heated dispute over their divorce, years after seperating.

Tyrese’s ex-wife, Samantha, claims the singer allegedly still owes her almost $500,000 in attorneys' fees and wants him thrown in jail as a punishment. The accusation comes as their divorce dispute continues more than four years after they originally split. In a new filing obtained by Billboard, Samantha alleges that Tyrese has “made no effort whatsoever” to pay a court-ordered $399,512 in legal fees to her. Accounting for interest, that figure has now risen to $492,651.

“Mr. Gibson has the ability to pay the court-ordered attorney’s fees and accrued interest and chooses to ignore the court’s order, as he has ignored and violated prior orders,” Samantha writes in a new civil lawsuit she's filing against Tyrese. She goes on to describe the lack of payment as a “blatant disregard for this court’s order on fees.” In turn, she recommends holding him in criminal contempt of court and with 20 days spent in jail.

“The movants respectfully request … that the court, in making its finding of willful contempt, impose severe sanctions upon Mr. Gibson as deemed appropriate by the court in light of his history of violating court orders,” her lawyers write in the complaint.

Tyrese & Samantha's Relationship
Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Marcos Maidana
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist and actor Tyrese Gibson sings the national anthem before the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

While Tyrese has yet to comment on the lawsuit, he's spoken about his ex-wife on several occasions in the years since their breakup. In 2024, he described her as the one woman who truly "hurt" him while speaking with Angela Yee for her show, Lip Service.

“There’s nobody in the world who’s caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman," Tyrese said at the time, as caught by Complex. "So no, I don’t trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee an unfeel. Doesn’t mean I’m festering and I’m bitter. It means thank you Jesus that someone in their true intentions was revealed to me and I’m gonna make the decision to not hang out with pain."

