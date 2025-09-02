Tyrese says he's "really hurt" after Mary J. Blige declined to collaborate with him on two songs he sent her. He discussed the situation in a recent livestream on Instagram, explaining that he's not mad at her for passing, but says he did tailor-make the tracks specifically for her.

“I tried my best to get Mary J. Blige on both songs she passed on it. It’s ok. I feel a way about it I’m hurt. I’m really hurt, I can’t lie,” he said. Regardless of his disappointment, Tyrese doesn't appear to hold a grudge against Blige. “You’re amazing, I love you," he said.

In response to the candid admission, fans on social media have been clowning Tyrese. "Is this man EVER happy?" one user wrote in the comments section of a post from The Neighborhood Talk. One more remarked: "Well now she’s DEFINITELY not giving you a verse." Others were more supportive, such as one fan who wrote: "That’s ok Tyrese, go with another option. Not everyone is going to agree with your vision but that’s ok. The song will still be as great without Mary, I’m sure."

Tyrese & Samantha Gibson

Tyrese's venting about Mary J. Blige isn't the only reason he's been going viral on social media this week. In another post, he shared a nearly 30-minute video of himself emotionally celebrating an update to his legal situation. He appeared to be referencing his dispute with his ex-wife, Samantha Gibson, which stems from him allegedly owing her $500,000 in attorneys' fees.

“I have been having some intimate and beautiful exchanges and moments with God,” he said, as caught by Complex. “And I know it’s him. I know it’s him because it’s impossible that something I thought was on the brink of destruction got turned around.”