dogs
- MusicBritney Spears Sporting Bandages After Knife Video, Fans Want Her Dogs Taken AwaySpears' latest stunt has fans really concerned.By Ben Mock
- MoviesLeonardo DiCaprio Dove Into A Frozen Lake To Save His Dog While Filming "Don't Look Up"Leonardo DiCaprio dove into a frozen lake while filming "Don't Look Up" to save his dog.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick RossBig Boi speaks about how he met André 3000 and started OutKast on the new episode of "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty After 15 Dogs Found Caged, Starving: ReportThe R&B singer's property was searched and one has pup has been put down.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeanie Sigel Says He Almost Skipped 1st Meeting With Jay-Z To Bet On A Dog FightBeanie Sigel says he almost skipped his first meeting with Jay-Z to bet on a dog fight.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Bleu Gets His Puppies Returned After Threatening His NeighborsYung Bleu has his pups back. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramYung Bleu Claims His Neighbors Stole His DogsHe further suggested that his neighbors will not know peace until the animals are safely returned. By Madusa S.
- AnticsChris Brown Laughs At Young Thug's Bizarre DMX AnecdoteYoung Thug's strange story about noticing an abundance of dogs after listening to DMX's music has resurfaced.By Alex Zidel
- ViralTeen Saves Dogs By Fighting Off Bear, Spurring Mystikal References Across TwitterA TikTok video of a confrontation between a teenage girl and a bear went viral on Monday, sparking a surge in Mystikal lyric quotes.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeLady Gaga Case: 5 Arrested For Shooting Her Dogwalker, Kidnapping DogsThe arrests included the woman who turned the dogs into authorities seeking the $500K reward.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Reunited With Dogs After Woman Turns Them Over To PoliceThe woman walked into an L.A. police station with the pets & it's reported that she's "uninvolved" with the attack.By Erika Marie
- SportsMiami Heat To Implement Coronavirus-Sniffing Dogs At Home GamesThe Heat will be using coronavirus-sniffing dogs at their home games starting Thursday.By Cole Blake
- SportsKelly Oubre Sues Ex-GF For $3 Million Extortion PlotKelly Oubre's ex-girlfriend Makena LeDuff also allegedly stole his dogs back in 2019.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX Trained Dog To Bark On Cue During Rap Battle, Says Murda MookX has always had man's best friend by his side, but in this story, a pup barked at just the right time.By Erika Marie
- RandomKim Jong-un Forces North Koreans To Give Up Pet Dogs For FoodKim Jong-un is ordering North Koreans to give up their pet dogs to be killed for food, deeming them a "decadent luxury."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Says "Vicious Dogs" & "Ominous Weapons" Waiting For White House ProtestorsDonald Trump warns protesters what would have happened had they breached the White House gates.By Cole Blake
- MusicSpotify Adds Feature To Make Playlists For Your PetsSpotify's new feature will help you make a playlist for your pets.By Cole Blake
- GramYoung Thug Uses Megan Thee Stallion's Dog To Insult "Y'all H*es"Thugger even shared a photo of 4oe rocking a wig.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Rappers And Their Cute AF DogsAn Instagram Gallery filled with puppies, because everything is better with puppies.By E Gadsby
- GramLori Harvey Publicly Praised By Woman After Model Pays For Puppy's SurgerySecret Santa.By Erika Marie
- GramOffset & Cardi B Welcome 2 New Family MembersThe Cephus household has two beautiful little puppers running around.By Alex Zidel