DJ Akademiks Addresses Neighbors' Complaints About His Dogs In New Body Cam Footage

We usually see DJ Akademiks on his livestream, so seeing him in other contexts might look a little bizarre to some. That's how a few fans reacted when new body cam footage of police visiting his home surfaced online. It's unclear exactly when this happened, but basically, law enforcement received complaints from his neighbors about how his dogs escaped his property and went into other people's homes. Apparently, the cops found one of the dogs on the loose, and they spoke with Ak about potentially putting up stronger fences and other material around his house to mitigate the situation. At certain points, you can hear the canines barking at each other as the hip-hop reporter explains what he's done to keep them inside as much as he can.

We wonder if the streamer and journalist will ever address this video at one point, although we highly doubt it since it's such a random and irrelevant situation. DJ Akademiks' recent experiences with the law have been much less direct. For example, he recently claimed police questioned Wack 100 over the Big U RICO case, something Wack staunchly denied.

Is DJ Akademiks Interviewing Kanye West Again?

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is breaking down sales numbers, and hopefully avoiding interruptions from his dogs or neighbors in the process. He recently explained the controversial NAV situation surrounding his new album OMW2 REXDALE. According to Akademiks, Billboard disqualified a big chunk of his projected first week sales because his digital albums were selling for a lower individual price than the standard the publication set in their chart rules. Similar controversies emerged concerning Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD bundles back in 2018 and Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC's first week sales numbers.