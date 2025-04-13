DJ Akademiks Addresses Neighbors' Complaints About His Dogs In New Body Cam Footage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1053 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Neighbors Dogs Body Cam Footage Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
We will see if DJ Akademiks addresses this video in any capacity, as he's too busy reporting on important hip-hop matters.

We usually see DJ Akademiks on his livestream, so seeing him in other contexts might look a little bizarre to some. That's how a few fans reacted when new body cam footage of police visiting his home surfaced online. It's unclear exactly when this happened, but basically, law enforcement received complaints from his neighbors about how his dogs escaped his property and went into other people's homes. Apparently, the cops found one of the dogs on the loose, and they spoke with Ak about potentially putting up stronger fences and other material around his house to mitigate the situation. At certain points, you can hear the canines barking at each other as the hip-hop reporter explains what he's done to keep them inside as much as he can.

We wonder if the streamer and journalist will ever address this video at one point, although we highly doubt it since it's such a random and irrelevant situation. DJ Akademiks' recent experiences with the law have been much less direct. For example, he recently claimed police questioned Wack 100 over the Big U RICO case, something Wack staunchly denied.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Peddles Theory About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Stream-Botting Amid Drake Beef

Is DJ Akademiks Interviewing Kanye West Again?

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is breaking down sales numbers, and hopefully avoiding interruptions from his dogs or neighbors in the process. He recently explained the controversial NAV situation surrounding his new album OMW2 REXDALE. According to Akademiks, Billboard disqualified a big chunk of his projected first week sales because his digital albums were selling for a lower individual price than the standard the publication set in their chart rules. Similar controversies emerged concerning Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD bundles back in 2018 and Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC's first week sales numbers.

However, this visual of Ak talking to police about his dogs pales in comparison to seeing DJ Akademiks react to a black KKK outfit. That's what happened during his recent interview with Kanye West, and they allegedly have plans to make a part two in Japan. While they haven't confirmed any dates for this and we all know how turbulent media cycles are for Ye, we will see whether or not more antics will follow.

Read More: Kanye West’s Interview With DJ Akademiks Is His Clearest Attempt To Sink Hip-Hop To His Level

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.5K
DJ Akademiks Podcast Hip Hop Media GOATS DJ Vlad Adam22 Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Previews Podcast With Indie Hip-Hop Media "GOATS" DJ Vlad, Adam22 & More 1368
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
DJ Akademiks NAV New Album Lost Sales Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Explains Why NAV's New Album Lost Over 60K Units In Sales 1253