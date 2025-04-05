DJ Akademiks Peddles Theory About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Stream-Botting Amid Drake Beef

While DJ Akademiks is a big OVO guy, not all of his Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle takes are foaming at the mouth like many fans typically predict. During his recent livestream, he spoke on some discourse happening around The Boy and The Boogeyman's alleged stream-botting, specifically commenting on accusations against Kendrick. Ak posited – based off of alleged information after speaking to supposed sources – that the Compton artist was never a botter before the beef. However, he allegedly beefed his tracks up more over a long period of time amid the battle with the Toronto superstar, although Akademiks says this allegedly represents just a small amount of various tracks' actual performance.

In addition, DJ Akademiks offered a theory that Kendrick Lamar allegedly started botting because he and his team believed the only reason Drake could be so big was due to alleged commercial manipulation. "I don't want to center this just around Kendrick," he conceded, theorizing that big artists allegedly bot streams all the time and don't overstep their boundaries, much like the allegations against K.Dot. Finally, the media titan explained that when he calls people "K.Bots," he's referring to overzealous and stubborn Stans rather than actual machines.

Do Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fake Streams?

Some fans might express surprise at Ak's take here, as he even snuck in some praise for Doechii. But DJ Akademiks' Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef coverage will probably not slow down by any means regardless of how his stream-botting discussions evolve. He recently drew a connection between the two in the new "NOKIA" music video, pointing out signs he believes show how Drizzy supposedly mocked Kendrick through his visual language. Many fans engaged in the very same debate when the visuals came out, and had other praises and criticism to offer.