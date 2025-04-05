DJ Akademiks Peddles Theory About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Stream-Botting Amid Drake Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 761 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Theory Kendrick Lamar Stream Botting Drake Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No stream-botting allegations against Drake or Kendrick Lamar have been confirmed, but DJ Akademiks thinks fans are missing the big picture.

While DJ Akademiks is a big OVO guy, not all of his Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle takes are foaming at the mouth like many fans typically predict. During his recent livestream, he spoke on some discourse happening around The Boy and The Boogeyman's alleged stream-botting, specifically commenting on accusations against Kendrick. Ak posited – based off of alleged information after speaking to supposed sources – that the Compton artist was never a botter before the beef. However, he allegedly beefed his tracks up more over a long period of time amid the battle with the Toronto superstar, although Akademiks says this allegedly represents just a small amount of various tracks' actual performance.

In addition, DJ Akademiks offered a theory that Kendrick Lamar allegedly started botting because he and his team believed the only reason Drake could be so big was due to alleged commercial manipulation. "I don't want to center this just around Kendrick," he conceded, theorizing that big artists allegedly bot streams all the time and don't overstep their boundaries, much like the allegations against K.Dot. Finally, the media titan explained that when he calls people "K.Bots," he's referring to overzealous and stubborn Stans rather than actual machines.

Read More: OVO Affiliate Preme Claims Kendrick Lamar Couldn't Take Drake Down Amid "NOKIA" Success

Do Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fake Streams?

Some fans might express surprise at Ak's take here, as he even snuck in some praise for Doechii. But DJ Akademiks' Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef coverage will probably not slow down by any means regardless of how his stream-botting discussions evolve. He recently drew a connection between the two in the new "NOKIA" music video, pointing out signs he believes show how Drizzy supposedly mocked Kendrick through his visual language. Many fans engaged in the very same debate when the visuals came out, and had other praises and criticism to offer.

To be completely clear, neither artist in this scenario has ever been confirmed to benefit from allegedly botted streams or other alleged commercial manipulations. Drake's UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" does contain those allegations, but the former's attorney Michael Gottlieb reportedly suggested recently that they will retract those from their legal pursuit. This followed a judge's ruling over UMG attempting to halt the discovery process, a motion which the court denied.

Read More: Kanye West’s Interview With DJ Akademiks Is His Clearest Attempt To Sink Hip-Hop To His Level

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Charlamagne Tha God Drake Biting Kendrick Lamar NOKIA Hip Hop News Music Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Drake Of "Biting" Kendrick Lamar For "NOKIA" Music Video 1153
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.4K
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2 Music DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar's Camp Told Him About Stream Botters 5.0K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake 6.0K