Kevin McCall Admits To Blowing $8 Million In Resurfaced Clip Amid Chris Brown Drama

BY Zachary Horvath 624 Views
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - March 25, 2013
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Kevin McCall visits SiriusXM Studios on March 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)
Kevin McCall has been going viral in recent days for his financial woes, and he's been calling out Chris Brown in the process.

Kevin McCall is going through it right now and he's blaming Chris Brown for his current situation. However, this old interview clip from 2019 reveals that the singer and songwriter doesn't have anyone to point the finger to but himself. Caught by DJ Akademiks, Kevin admits to blowing an obscene amount of money after making it big in the 2010s.

He and Brown were a dynamic duo for a little bit in the early stages of the decade. McCall's most notable collaborations with Breezy included "Deuces" and "Strip." On the former, he guest-starred alongside Tyga as a vocalist and produced the track. As for the latter, he was the featured artist as well.

Kevin McCall actually cites "Deuces" being a huge contributor to his wealth back then. In the clip, he says got a check for "over six figures" and was shocked and scared more than excited. He adds, "I ain't never seen nothing over $10,000 in my life."

He also admits that he didn't really know how to manage all of that money and reveals that it took him "almost losing my family" to help him realize that something's not right.

Kevin McCall & Chris Brown

"I had a four-bedroom house in Woodland Hills and my child's mom had to pay the rent. I'm thinking I'm broke knowing when I got checks coming from here and here." McCalll concludes by saying that if he had known more about financial literacy than he might have been to help his family out more.

But while most would commend his honesty back then, folks now can't look at him the same way knowing this. As we alluded to earlier, he's been calling out Chris Brown after coming clean on his financial dilemma on the Back On Figg show earlier this week.

"Why the f*ck I got an EBT card?" he said angrily before calling on the megastar to send him some of that Breezy Bowl XX money. "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?" Kevin then started crying and this caught the attention of his ex-collaborator.

However, after Young Thug told him Brown would most certainly help him, that doesn't seem to be in the cards. Instead, the "Ayo" singer took to his social media to seemingly troll McCall. "Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE."

