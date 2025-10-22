Chris Brown seemingly called out Kevin McCall on his Instagram Story, Tuesday night, after a clip of him complaining about his financial struggles on the Back On Figg show went viral on social media. During the interview, McCall claimed to have an EBT card and complained about Brown not helping him out with money. The two worked on several songs together in the early 2010s.

“Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE,” Brown wrote over a black screen. He and McCall famously worked together on the hit song, "Deuces," in 2010, as well as his 2011 single "Strip." They had a falling out between 2014 and 2016 after a disagreement over royalties.

As for McCall's appearance on the Back On Figg show, he complained about Brown allegedly still owing him money. "Why the f*ck I got an EBT card?" he asked while showing the card to the camera. After bringing up the success of Chris Brown's recent Breezy Bowl XX tour, he added: "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?" From there, he got emotional and broke into tears while further discussing his financial struggles.

Young Thug & Kevin McCall

Image via Instagram

While Chris Brown didn't have the kindest reaction to McCall's interview, Young Thug offered his help on social media. He theorized that Brown may not have seen his message yet. Taking to X, he wrote: "Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada."