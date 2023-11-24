Bryan-Michael Cox's 7 Biggest Productions

Bryan-Michael Cox has numerous recording productions under his belt. Moreover, his work pierces through multiple genres, and he has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jagged Edge, and more. Soon after relocating to Atlanta in 2000, Cox and Jermaine Dupri fostered a working relationship, becoming production partners. This partnership led to widespread success, as well as numerous accolades. Over the course of his decades-long career, Bryan-Michael Cox has been behind some timeless tracks, earning him an induction into the Georgia Music Hall Of Fame. The following seven songs are a testament to his brilliance as a producer.

7. “Say Goodbye” - Chris Brown

Released on August 8, 2006, from Chris Brown’s self-titled debut album, this track was also featured in the movie Step Up. It also marked Brown's third top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100 following the success of “Run It!” and “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).” The song's lyrics reveal Chris Brown ending a relationship, as he croons about the difficulty of staying together despite his best efforts. Bryan-Michael Cox is the sole producer on the track, making it his first of four productions with Chris Brown.

6. “Don’t Mess With My Man” - Nivea

By the 2000s, Bryan-Michael Cox was behind numerous productions for Jagged Edge. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise when he produced Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man,” featuring Brian and Brandon Casey. The lyrics are a warning against interfering in the singers’ relationships, emphasizing their determination to protect it. “Don’t Mess With My Man” was the third single from Nivea’s self-titled debut album. The track peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, it was nominated for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals at the 45th Grammy Awards in 2003.

5. “Like You” - Bow Wow Ft. Ciara

In 2005, Bow Wow and Ciara collaborated on "Like You," a track from the former’s album Wanted. Produced by longtime collaborators Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, it was released as the album's second single, released in July 2005. This hit soared to the top of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and landed at number three on the Hot 100. Additionally, “Like You” held the third position on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. It marked Bow Wow's second top-10 hit and Ciara's fifth. Beyond the US, the song hit the top 40 in Ireland, Germany, and the UK. Even now, "Like You" stands as Bow Wow's highest-ranking song on the charts.

4. “Where The Party At” - Jagged Edge Ft. Nelly

"Where The Party At" is one of over 30 songs produced by Bryan-Michael Cox for Jagged Edge. The smash party hit, which features Nelly, topped the Billboard R&B chart for three weeks. Furthermore, it became the group's highest-charting single on the US Billboard Hot 100, remaining at number three for five weeks. At the 44th Grammy Awards in 2002, it earned a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, a newly introduced category at the time. The R&B banger captures the thrill of a night out, celebrating with friends, exuding swag, and relishing the carefree moments. Moreover, the lyrics are filled to the brim with references to drinking, dancing, mingling with beauties, and leaving worries behind for an unforgettable night out.

3. “Don’t Forget About Us” - Mariah Carey

Bryan-Michael Cox worked on numerous records with Mariah Carey, beginning in 1994. However, of the bulk of tracks they created, “Don’t Forget About Us” is their only collaboration to peak atop the Hot 100. The fourth single from Mariah's The Emancipation Of Mimi revolves around moving past a breakup and getting ready to abandon the relationship. This track’s lyrics are a stark contrast from another standout song on the album, “We Belong Together,” where she still nurses hope for a reunion. Notably, “Don’t Forget About Us” marked Mariah Carey's 17th Hot 100 chart-topper, propelling her into a tie for second place with Elvis Presley for the most #1 hits.

2. “Confessions Pt. II” - Usher

True to its name, Usher delivers his confessions on this track. Hoping for a reconciliation, he sings passionately of his undying love for his girl. The song is a sequel to "Confessions Pt. I,” which was originally an interlude. It didn’t take long for the rumor mill to start linking the song to Usher's real-life relationships. The lyrics were particularly rumored to be aimed at TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, whom he dated from 2001 to 2003. Usher himself would deny the rumor, leaving most to believe the speculations were only a publicity stunt by his label, Arista Records. Nonetheless, it’s one of the most popular songs Cox has produced.

1. “Be Without You” - Mary J. Blige

It would be impossible to list the best productions by Bryan-Michael Cox without honoring the iconic track, "Be Without You.” The lead single off Mary J. Blige's seventh album, The Breakthrough, remains one of her most popular ever. Throughout the song, Blige encourages her partner to value their relationship and commit to its survival. “Be Without You” became one of the most-played tracks on the radio in 2006. However, the song’s success extends past radio play, as it is one of the most recognizable R&B tracks of all time.

