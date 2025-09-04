Cardi B Explains Why She Belongs In Rap's "Big Three" With Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 916 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion Rap Big Three Hip Hop News
August 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Singer/recording artist Cardi B performs at halftime of the Big 3 championship between Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cardi B spoke on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion while promoting her long-awaited upcoming album, "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B is infamously (and supposedly) at odds with Nicki Minaj, who has direct beef with Megan Thee Stallion, who is a frequent collaborator of Cardi's. As such, many hip-hop fans raised an eyebrow when the Bronx femcee recently argued that they are all in rap's "big three" conversation.

Furthermore, in a new interview with Billboard, she answered a question about why she still deserves to be in that "big three" conversation with Nicki and Meg. While the answer didn't speak on the other femcees mentioned, it did indicate the mentality and attitude that will presumably define the long-awaited upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

"[I'm still in the 'big three' of female rap] because I do my job well. I do my job well. Like, I do music very well, I take my time with music," Cardi B remarked concerning other female rappers. "Clearly you can see I take my time with my music. It's just something you got to ask the fans. Like, there's so many that come, there's so many that goes, and it's just like, I'm still here. I don't know, I feel like I took a whole year off. 'Damn, when was the last time I practically put [out] a single?'

Read More: Cardi B Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her First Headlining Tour

Cardi B Album

"I was, like, two months pregnant with my daughter," she continued. "And my daughter's about to be a year old. So it's like, we just got to ask the fans. Like, 'Why me? Why y'all love me so much? Why y'all love my music so much?' Y'all could downplay it, y'all can downplay my accent. I don't know if it's because of my accent sometimes. But I really put a lot of thought in my stuff. And I really put a lot of time in it, too. I don't like to halfway anything. I don't like to half-a** nothing. Nothing, nothing."

Elsewhere, Cardi B's recent legal win also set up quite the red carpet for Am I The Drama? to come out later this month. We will see if Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion respond to this debate, which is ironic given the circumstances.

Read More: Cardi B Drops Courtroom Editions Of "Am I The Drama?"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
nicki-minaj-megan-thee-stallion-beef-timeline Original Content Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef: A Timeline 1.6K
Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room Music Cardi B Hypes Up New Album This Year While Ignoring The Haters 1.7K
Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images Music Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve 6.7K
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Reignites Her Nicki Minaj Beef With Venomous "Megan" Bars 2.9K
Comments 1