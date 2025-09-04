Cardi B is infamously (and supposedly) at odds with Nicki Minaj, who has direct beef with Megan Thee Stallion, who is a frequent collaborator of Cardi's. As such, many hip-hop fans raised an eyebrow when the Bronx femcee recently argued that they are all in rap's "big three" conversation.

Furthermore, in a new interview with Billboard, she answered a question about why she still deserves to be in that "big three" conversation with Nicki and Meg. While the answer didn't speak on the other femcees mentioned, it did indicate the mentality and attitude that will presumably define the long-awaited upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

"[I'm still in the 'big three' of female rap] because I do my job well. I do my job well. Like, I do music very well, I take my time with music," Cardi B remarked concerning other female rappers. "Clearly you can see I take my time with my music. It's just something you got to ask the fans. Like, there's so many that come, there's so many that goes, and it's just like, I'm still here. I don't know, I feel like I took a whole year off. 'Damn, when was the last time I practically put [out] a single?'

Read More: Cardi B Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her First Headlining Tour

Cardi B Album

"I was, like, two months pregnant with my daughter," she continued. "And my daughter's about to be a year old. So it's like, we just got to ask the fans. Like, 'Why me? Why y'all love me so much? Why y'all love my music so much?' Y'all could downplay it, y'all can downplay my accent. I don't know if it's because of my accent sometimes. But I really put a lot of thought in my stuff. And I really put a lot of time in it, too. I don't like to halfway anything. I don't like to half-a** nothing. Nothing, nothing."