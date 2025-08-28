He alleges Cardi is affiliated with the Righteous United Blood Nation, and both groups do not associate with “rats, snitches, [and] informants.” In turn, he says it's a violation for her to work with Megan, who spoke with police after Tory Lanez shot her.

A judge immediately threw the case out with prejudice. The inmate will now have to pay a $350 filing fee. To do so, the Michigan Department of Corrections will take 20% of his monthly prison account.

Cardi B Assault Trial

The frivolous lawsuit isn't the only case Cardi B is dealing with. She's currently on trial over a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She has appeared in the courtroom several times this week as the proceedings have continued in Los Angeles.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, she denied the allegations and provided her side of the story. She suggested that the woman, Emani Ellis, instigated their confrontation by filming her during a private medical appointment while she was pregnant with her and Offset's first child. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Ellis, on the other hand, says she merely remarked, "Wow, that’s Cardi B," upon seeing the rapper. She claimed that the comment sent Cardi into a fury.