Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

BY Cole Blake
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion previously collaborated on the popular singles, "WAP," as well as "Bongos."

Cardi B was recently sued for breaking gang “rules” by teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion, according to AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins. The complaint came from an inmate in Michigan who claims he’s part of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation.

He alleges Cardi is affiliated with the Righteous United Blood Nation, and both groups do not associate with “rats, snitches, [and] informants.” In turn, he says it's a violation for her to work with Megan, who spoke with police after Tory Lanez shot her.

A judge immediately threw the case out with prejudice. The inmate will now have to pay a $350 filing fee. To do so, the Michigan Department of Corrections will take 20% of his monthly prison account.

Cardi B Assault Trial

The frivolous lawsuit isn't the only case Cardi B is dealing with. She's currently on trial over a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She has appeared in the courtroom several times this week as the proceedings have continued in Los Angeles.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, she denied the allegations and provided her side of the story. She suggested that the woman, Emani Ellis, instigated their confrontation by filming her during a private medical appointment while she was pregnant with her and Offset's first child. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Ellis, on the other hand, says she merely remarked, "Wow, that’s Cardi B," upon seeing the rapper. She claimed that the comment sent Cardi into a fury.

All of the legal drama comes just weeks before Cardi B will finally be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. Fans will be able to listen to the project in full on September 19.

